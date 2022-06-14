COVID by the Numbers: Cases Continue Slow Decline in Illinois

After seeing steep increases in cases thanks to a new subvariant of omicron, Illinois is reporting that it’s new case rates of COVID-19 have been going through a slow decline in recent weeks.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois is now averaging 3,983 cases of COVID per day over the last week, the first time the state has reported an average of below 4,000 since May 3.

In the last week, the number of new daily cases has decreased by nearly 21%, according to IDPH data, part of an ongoing trend of declines that started in mid-May.

On Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported 3,879 new confirmed and probable COVID cases, along with 21 additional deaths. The state is continuing to average approximately 10 deaths per day over the last week, officials said.

Hospitalizations have remained nearly steady over the last week, with 1,192 patients currently hospitalized with the virus in the state. Of those, 122 patients are in intensive care units, according to IDPH data.