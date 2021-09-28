booster shot

COVID Booster Shot Side Effects Similar to 2nd Vaccine Dose: CDC Study

Most side effects following a 3rd dose included pain at the injection site, fatigue and headache

Virus Outbreak New York
Seth Wenig/AP Photo

The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot's side effects appear to largely mirror how people felt after their second dose, according to a study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report found that the side effects were mostly considered mild or moderate, and arm pain, fatigue and headache were the most commonly reported symptoms after the third shot.

The side effects kicked in generally the day after the injection, the report found, and 28 percent of people said they were unable to perform normal daily activities because of them.

Nearly 2.8 million people in the United States have received a booster shot since mid-August, when additional doses of the mRNA vaccines, both from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, were first authorized for people with compromised immune systems.

