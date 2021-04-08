Cook County Health officials will release approximately 15,000 single and first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday, the first-such release that will allow residents 16 years of age and older to book appointments as the state expands eligibility on April 12.

The appointments will be for the week of April 12, the same week that Illinois officials will allow any residents 16 and older to book a vaccine appointment. Appointments will become available via the Cook County website, and the county’s vaccine hotline, at noon.

The appointments will include all three currently approved COVID vaccines, including the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson treatments.

According to officials, the appointments will be available at four locations:

Forest Park (Pfizer) – Former HOBO retail store at 7600 West Roosevelt Road

South Suburban College (Pfizer) – 15800 State Street, South Holland

Triton College (Pfizer) – 2000 5th Avenue, River Grove

Tinley Park Convention Center (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) – 18451 Convention Center Drive

The Pfizer vaccine is the only treatment of the three to be authorized for residents that are 16 or 17 years old. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for individuals 18 and older.

All vaccinations will be available via appointment only. Appointments can be booked at Cook County’s vaccine website, or by calling 833-308-1988 beginning at noon.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike provided a COVID-19 update Thursday, noting that the majority of those hospitalized with the virus have not received the vaccine.