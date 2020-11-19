COVID Updates: Several Govs Refuse Lockdowns; Oxford Vaccine Trials Show It Is Safe

On Wednesday, the United States surpassed 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tally by NBC News, and a record-breaking 79,410 people were hospitalized with the virus, the COVID Tracking Project reports. More than 11.5 million people have tested positive in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.

From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the U.S. are ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions amid the record-shattering resurgence of the virus that is all but certain to get worse because of holiday travel and family gatherings over Thanksgiving.

Leaders are closing businesses or curtailing hours and other operations, and they are ordering or imploring people to stay home and keep their distance from others to help stem a rising tide of infections that threatens to overwhelm the health care system.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Texas, Florida and South Dakota Governors Refuse Lockdowns as Coronavirus Resurges

The governors of Texas, Florida and South Dakota said they have no plans to shutdown their states as a new wave of coronavirus cases sweep the country, NBC News reports.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview that there won't be "any more lockdowns" in the state and he wants to focus on "working to heal those who have COVID" so they can leave the hospitals and get back to their normal routines, the Texas Tribune reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he didn't want to order a shutdown because he didn't want to "hurt families who can't afford to shelter in place for six weeks," according to a statement his office sent to local station WPEC.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has been very critical of lockdowns and reiterated her stance in a tweet last week.

"We already know that lockdowns DON'T stop the spread of the virus. However, they destroy small businesses and jobs, and they make it difficult for families to put food on the table," she wrote.

Doctors warn medical resources are being pushed to the limit as coronavirus cases surge.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Oxford COVID Vaccine Trials Indicate It Is Safe, Produces Robust Immune Response Among Older Adults

The coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is safe and triggers a similar immune response among all adults, according to the preliminary findings of a peer-reviewed phase two trial.

The promising early-stage results were published in The Lancet, one of the world's top medical journals, on Thursday.

The study of 560 healthy adults, including 240 over the age of 70-years-old, found the vaccine to be safe and produced a similar immune response among people aged over 56-years-old and those aged between 18 and 55.

The Oxford vaccine candidate was found to cause few side effects and triggered immune responses in both parts of the immune system in all age groups and at low and standard doses.

The preliminary results showed that the vaccine — ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 — prompted what's known as a "T-cell response" within 14 days of the first dose, and an antibody response within 28 days of the booster dose. Scientists expect T-cell responses to play a role in long-term immunity against the virus.

With both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines making headlines this week, we're all wondering when we can sign up to get a dose. Dr. Ruth A. Karron, a research director at the Johns Hopkins Vaccine Initiative, joined LX News to explain how the vaccines are likely to get rolled out and why we all need to remain vigilant in the meantime.

Read the full story here

‘Tired to the Bone': Hospitals Overwhelmed With Virus Cases

Overwhelmed hospitals are converting chapels, cafeterias, waiting rooms, hallways, even a parking garage into patient treatment areas. Staff members are desperately calling around to other medical centers in search of open beds. Fatigue and frustration are setting in among front-line workers.

Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages across the U.S. at an unrelenting pace and the confirmed death toll surpasses 250,000.

“We are depressed, disheartened and tired to the bone,” said Alison Johnson, director of critical care at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, adding that she drives to and from work some days in tears.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in the U.S. has doubled in the past month and set new records every day this week. As of Tuesday, nearly 77,000 were hospitalized with the virus.

Read the full story here