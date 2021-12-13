Another Grim COVID-19 Milestone: At Least 800,000 Americans Have Died

The United States passed another grim COVID-19 milestone Monday, as more than 800,000 Americans have now died from the virus that's plagued the country for nearly two years.

There have been at least 800,156 confirmed deaths traced to the coronavirus, according to a rolling tally by NBC News.

That's more than in any other nation in the world, and a total larger than the population of Boston, Washington, D.C. or Seattle.

This number is expected to increase Monday as more state and local health departments update their data.

