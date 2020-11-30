COVID-19 in Illinois: Where Each Region Stands in Key Coronavirus Metrics

All of Illinois' 11 health care regions remain under Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations.

Here's a look at where key metrics like positivity rate and hospital availability stand in each region.

Positivity rates are calculated with a three-day lag, meaning that the latest data availability is from Friday, while all hospitalization data is updated on a daily basis.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Region 1's positivity rate was at 15% on Friday following days of declines, though it remains over the 12% threshold to relax mitigations.

Hospital bed availability was at 27.3%, while ICU bed availability was at 22.5% - both over the 20% threshold. The region has also seen 15 days of incremental decreases in the 7-day rolling average number of coronavirus patients hospitalized.

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

The region's positivity rate was at 13.1% on Nov. 17 after several days of declines.

About 25.5% of hospital beds remain available in the region, while 19.7% of ICU beds are available - dropping below the 20% threshold on Thursday.

Region 3 (Western Illinois):

This region, which includes Springfield, has remained below the 12% positivity rate threshold since dropping to 11.9% on Nov. 24. That figure fell to 11.2% on Nov. 27.

But ICU bed availability remained low as of Sunday, with just 14.4% of ICU beds available. About 25.8% of medical beds remained available, while hospitalizations have decreased each of the previous four days.

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Region 4 was at 14% as of Nov. 27, with both ICU and medical bed availability below the 20% threshold for several days. Medical bed availability was at 15.8%, below the threshold since Nov. 16, and ICU availability was at 18.3%, dropping below 20% on Nov. 23.

Region 5 (Southern Illinois):

The positivity rate in this region was at 12.1% as of Nov. 27, just over the threshold.

Hospital bed availability in Region 5 was at 37.6% while ICU bed availability was below the threshold at 15.9%. Average hospital admissions have decreased slightly for the last two days after 25 days of increases.

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

The region's positivity rate dropped below 12% on Friday for the first time since Nov. 7, hitting 11.7%.

Hospital bed availability was at 32.2% while ICU availability was at 28.3% - both over the 20% threshold.

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

This region's positivity rate has increased for the past two days, climbing back up to 17.4% on Friday after days of declines.

Hospitalizations have decreased for the past five consecutive days, but both ICU and medical bed availability have remained below the 20% threshold for several weeks: 19.8% for medical beds and 18.9% of ICU beds.

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties):

The region’s positivity rate has fallen since mid-November, sitting at 13.1% on Nov. 27.

ICU bed availability was at 24% while medical bed availability was at 22.2%. Hospitalizations have also fallen for the past seven consecutive days.

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

The region’s positivity rate went up on Nov. 27 to 12.8% after steadily declining for several days. Medical bed availability also dropped on Nov. 29 to below the 20% threshold, sitting at 19.9% while ICU bed availability was at 25.7%.

Hospitalizations have increased on average over the last two days after falling for more than a week straight.

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Region 10's positivity rate was at 12.6% as of Nov. 27. ICU bed availability was at 20.7% as of Nov. 29 and medical bed availability was at 25.3%. Hospitalizations have fallen for the past four out five days.

Region 11 (Chicago):

Chicago’s positivity rate was at 11.7% on Nov. 27, just under the 12% threshold after falling for several days. ICU bed availability was at 25.8% on Nov. 29 and medical bed availability was at 24.5%, with the rolling average number of hospitalizations declining for the past four days in a row.