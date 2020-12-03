COVID-19 in Illinois: Where Each Region Stands in Key Coronavirus Metrics

All of Illinois' 11 health care regions remain under Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations.

Here's a look at where key metrics like positivity rate and hospital availability stand in each region.

Positivity rates are calculated with a three-day lag, meaning that the latest data availability is from Sunday, while all hospitalization data is updated more frequently.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Region 1's positivity rate was at 15% on Sunday following days of declines, though it remains over the 12% threshold to relax mitigations.

Hospital bed availability was at 22.8%, while ICU bed availability was at 20.1% - both over the 20% threshold as of Tuesday. The region has also seen several days of incremental decreases in the 7-day rolling average number of coronavirus patients hospitalized with 253 hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

The region's positivity rate was at 13.2% on Nov. 29 after multiple days of declines.

About 24% of hospital beds remain available in the region, while 18.3% of ICU beds are available - remaining below the 20% threshold as of Dec. 1.

Region 3 (Western Illinois):

This region, which includes Springfield, has remained below the 12% positivity rate threshold since dropping to 11.2% on Nov. 27. That figure fell to 10.9% on Nov. 29.

But ICU bed availability remained low as of Tuesday, with just 13.7% of ICU beds available. About 22.7% of medical beds remained available, while hospitalizations have decreased each of the previous four days.

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Region 4 was at 14.1% as of Nov. 29, with both ICU and medical bed availability below the 20% threshold for several days. Medical bed availability was at 15%, below the threshold since Dec. 1, and ICU availability was at 15.9%, dropping below 20% on Nov. 23.

Region 5 (Southern Illinois):

The positivity rate in this region was at 12.5% as of Nov. 29, just over the threshold.

Hospital bed availability in Region 5 was at 36.3% while ICU bed availability was below the threshold at 14.7% as of Tuesday. Average hospital admissions have decreased slightly for the last two days after several days of increases.

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

The region's positivity rate sat at 12% on Sunday, rising back after dropping below the threshold for the first time just two days earlier.

Hospital bed availability was at 27.2% while ICU availability was at 26.9% - both over the 20% threshold.

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

This region's positivity rate has decreased for the past two days, dipping to 16.6% on Sunday after a slight increase.

Both ICU and medical bed availability had previously remained below the 20% threshold for several weeks1, but as of Tuesday ICU availability rose to 20.2% while medical beds were at 17.8%.

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties):

The region’s positivity rate has fallen since mid-November, sitting at 12.5% on Nov. 29.

ICU bed availability was at 24.1% as of Tuesday while medical bed availability dropped to 16.2%. Hospitalizations have also fallen for the past seven consecutive days.

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

The region’s positivity rate went up on Nov. 29 to 12.8% after reaching 12.7% one day earlier. Medical bed availability also dropped on Dec. 1 to below the 20% threshold, sitting at 18.7% while ICU bed availability was at 22.8%.

Hospitalizations decreased Tuesday after multiple days of increases.

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Region 10's positivity rate was at 12.4% as of Nov. 29. ICU bed availability was at 18.5% as of Dec. 1 and medical bed availability was at 20.2%. Hospitalizations have fallen for the past six out seven days.

Region 11 (Chicago):

Chicago’s positivity rate was at 12% on Nov. 29, rising back after dropping just under the threshold. ICU bed availability was at 22.9% on Dec. 1 and medical bed availability was at 21%, with the rolling average number of hospitalizations increasing slightly after days of declines.