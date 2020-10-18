COVID-19 Hospitalization Rates in Indiana Continue to Rise as State Reports 1,629 New Cases

Indiana’s positivity rate on coronavirus cases continued its climb on Sunday, as state health officials reported 1,629 new cases and 19 additional deaths related to the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate on tests ticked upward from 5.9% to 6.2%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That number, calculated by the total number of tests performed, gets even worse when only individuals testing for the virus are examined, with 11.4% of residents taking tests getting positive results in the last week.

In all, 147,582 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the pandemic began, along with 3,704 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 9,891 individuals have been tested for the virus, with 26,740 total samples returned to state labs during that time. More than 2.5 million tests have been administered in all, with 1,555,437 individual residents receiving tests during the pandemic.

Sunday’s case numbers show a decline from Saturday’s total, which was the highest single-day increase in cases the state has seen during the pandemic. More than 2,500 new cases were reported Saturday alone, according to ISDH data.

The state’s hospitalization numbers also continued their rise over the weekend, with 1,387 patients currently hospitalized statewide due to the virus. That number is the highest the state has seen since early May.

The state says that 17.1% of its intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 4.1% of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat those patients.