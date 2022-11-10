COVID-19 Cases Fall in Illinois as Over 1.5 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered Statewide

Illinois health officials reported 11,020 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 4, along with 38 additional deaths over the past six days.

Cases and deaths have seen a notable decline over the previous week, which saw 14,225 new COVID-19 cases and 54 additional deaths from the virus.

This week, there are no Illinois counties at a high level of COVID-19 transmission, though 31 counties have seen a medium level of transmission over the past week.

While COVID-19 cases have declined in Illinois over the past week, state health officials are encouraging vaccination against influenza and COVID-19 as the U.S. sees its highest flu hospitalization rate in a decade.

“The U.S. is currently facing its highest flu hospitalization rate in a decade, with young children and seniors most at risk. Vaccines remain our best tools to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19 and flu. I strongly recommend all that have not gotten full protection from COVID-19 and the flu to get vaccinated right away. Both the new COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot target the current strains of these viruses,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

According to health officials, an average of more than 23,000 bivalent boosters were administered across the state each day.

There are currently Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters available, with the Moderna booster approved for those 18 years and older and the Pfizer booster approved for ages 12 and up.

Initially, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, was authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, was authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older. On October 12, the CDC authorized the updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 5 through 11 years, and from Moderna for children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years.

In all, 3,834,925 cases of coronavirus have occurred in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring Illinois to 35,327 confirmed COVID fatalities.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 106 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents, a decrease from the 112 cases per 100,000 residents reported a week prior.

As of midnight Wednesday, 1,109 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state, up from last week's 1,081 patients. Of the current patients, 147 are in ICU beds, and 42 are on ventilators.

A total of 25,002,064 vaccine doses have been given in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 70% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 78% receiving at least one dose. More than 11% have received their bivalent booster shots.

In the counties at "medium" risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.