US COVID-19 Cases Break Record for Second Day in a Row, Topping 120,000

A record number of U.S. coronavirus cases were reported Thursday, breaking a record set Wednesday of more than 100,000 cases in a single day.

A total of 120,048 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, nearly 16,000 more than on Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world. More than 236,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to NBC News data.

Hospitalization and case counts have surged across much of the country, with the Midwest and the Southwest getting hit the hardest. Doctors and officials have warned people that hospitals could quickly become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Wisconsin had one of the largest single-day increases in the country Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.