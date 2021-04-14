COVID-19 by the Numbers: Several Illinois Regions Could be Nearing Additional Mitigations

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state of Illinois, several of the state’s health care regions are nearing metrics thresholds that could cause them to tighten COVID restrictions in coming days.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, at least four regions, including Regions 2, 7, 8 and 9, could potentially qualify for increased mitigations due to increases in positivity rates and hospitalizations.

NBC 5 has reached out to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office for clarification on how more restrictive phases of the state's COVID-19 plan are triggered.

In Region 2, located in western Illinois, the positivity rate is now up to 7.3%, increasing on seven of the preceding 10 days. The region’s ICU bed availability has been below 20% for six consecutive days, and hospitalizations have increased each of the last 10 days.

In Region 7, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, the positivity rate is at 6.1%, but has increased eight of the last 10 days. Hospitalizations have also increased eight of the last 10 days.

In Region 8, comprised of Kane and DuPage counties, the positivity rate is now at 7.4%, increasing seven of the last 10 days, with hospitalizations increasing each of the last 10 days.

In Region 9, comprised of McHenry and Lake counties, the positivity rate stands at 4.7%, but has increased eight of the last 10 days. Hospitalizations have also increased eight of the last 10 days.

According to the latest guidance available on the IDPH’s resurgence plan website, a region could move back to Tier 1 in the COVID-19 mitigation plan if it:

-See a positivity rate of 8% or greater for three consecutive days.

OR

-See increases in positivity rates on seven of the preceding 10 days, AND either see increases in hospitalizations on seven of the preceding 10 days, or see an ICU bed availability of lower than 20% for three consecutive days.

Under the provisions of Tier 1, bars and restaurants would be required to close at 11 p.m. and indoor dining capacity would be reduced to 25%, from 50%. Establishments offering indoor service would be required to serve food, and a maximum of four persons per party would be allowed.

Party buses would also be prohibited, as would events with greater than 25% capacity.

Here is where things stand in each of the state’s 11 healthcare regions. Metrics that are currently exceeding the preceding thresholds will be in boldface.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 6.9% (increasing on six of 10 days)

ICU bed availability: 18% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 7.3% (increasing on seven of 10 days)

ICU bed availability: 18% (steady/decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 2.9% (increasing five of the last 10 days)

ICU bed availability: 22% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days increasing

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 3.5% (increasing five of the last 10 days)

ICU bed availability: 38% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 1.5% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 21% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 7/10 days decreasing

Region 6 (East Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 2.6% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 38% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days increasing

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Positivity Rate: 6.1% (increasing eight of the last 10 days)

ICU bed availability: 24% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 8/10 days increasing

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity Rate: 7.4% (increasing seven of the last 10 days)

ICU bed availability: 37% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity Rate: 4.7% (increasing eight of the last 10 days)

ICU bed availability: 37% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 8/10 days increasing

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate: 5.6% (increasing six of the last 10 days)

ICU bed availability: 18% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate: 5.7% (increasing six of the last 10 days)

ICU bed availability: 22% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing