COVID-19 by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' Health Care Regions

New coronavirus metrics in the state of Illinois suggest that positivity rates are improving in most health care regions, while ICU bed availability remains a concern in several areas.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, no region in the state is currently above a 6% positivity rate over the last seven days. Several regions that had been seeing increases are now seeing those increases reversing, including Region 1 in the northwest corner of the state and Region 2 in the west-central portion of the state.

Hospitalizations are starting to decrease in some areas, including in the city of Chicago and in suburban Cook County, while ICU bed availability is slowly beginning to rise in others, including Region 3, located in western Illinois.

Here are the latest metrics for each of the state’s 11 health care regions:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois)

Positivity Rate: 5.9% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 15% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days increasing

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois)

Positivity Rate: 5.8% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 16% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days increasing

Region 3 (West Illinois)

Positivity Rate: 2.9% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 24% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days increasing

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois)

Positivity Rate: 3% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 35% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days decreasing

Region 5 (South Illinois)

Positivity Rate: 1.7% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 21% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 5/10 days increasing

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois)

Positivity Rate: 3% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 40% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 7/10 days increasing

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties)

Positivity Rate: 5.4% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 21% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days increasing

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties)

Positivity Rate: 5.7% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 23% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 8/10 days increasing

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties)

Positivity Rate: 4.1% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 30% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days increasing)

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County)

Positivity Rate: 4.9% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 20% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days increasing

Region 11 (Chicago)

Positivity Rate: 5% (decreasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 20% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing