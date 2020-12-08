COVID-19 by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics From Each of Illinois' Healthcare Regions

Coronavirus metrics continue to be a mixed bag across the state, with some regions moving in the right direction in several key areas, while others continue to monitor limited hospital bed availability and other challenges.

In order for a region to move out of Tier 3 mitigations, the following metrics must be met:

-A positivity rate of 12% or lower for three consecutive days.

-Hospital bed and ICU bed availability of greater than 20% for three straight days.

-Decreases in hospitalizations seven days in a 10 day span.

Here are the latest metrics from around the state as of Tuesday:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity rates increased slightly in the region to 14.9% with hospital bed availability (25.7%) decreasing and ICU bed availability (22.7%) increasing. Hospitalizations did continue their slow decline, dropping from 238 to 235 patients on Tuesday.

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

The positivity rate in this region remained steady at 13.6% as of Dec. 5. Hospital bed availability has dropped slightly to 21.4%, and although ICU bed availability remains below the 20% threshold, it’s risen in the last three days to 16.2%.

Region 3 (West Illinois):

After a continued decline, this region’s positivity rate increased by 0.1% Dec. 5, rising to 10.6%. ICU bed availability, which had dropped to 10.4% last week, has increased the last four days, climbing to 15.4%. Overall hospitalizations have continued to drop, while hospital bed availability has increased in the last four days.

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity rates remained at 15.1% as of Dec. 5, but hospital bed availability (17.2%) and ICU bed availability (19.8%) both dropped in 24 hours. Hospitalizations also decreased from 213 to 211 after remaining steady since Dec. 4.

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity rates dropped to 12.7% Dec. 5 in this southern Illinois region. Hospital bed availability (38.9%) and ICU bed availability (20%) have both decreased over the past day, with hospitalizations also dropping to 157.

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

At the end of last week, positivity rates decreased to 11.9%. With the University of Illinois saliva coronavirus test, this region would be sitting at 5.9%, the lowest in the state. ICU bed availability (28.7%) and hospital bed availability (27.9%) remain above the 20% threshold, while the region’s hospitalization rates have slowly decreased in the last 10 days.

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

This region has seen hospitalizations drop dramatically in the last 10 days, with hospital bed availability (19.6%) and ICU bed availability (24.3%) also suddenly decreasing over 24 hours. The region’s positivity rate, which had been on a slow decline, has seen that rate drop more rapidly in recent days, falling to 15.4% on Dec. 5.

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity rates rose back to 13.2 on Dec. 5, following a 0.2% drop from one day prior. ICU bed availability has continued to drop, falling to 18.6%, while hospital bed availability has increased to 16.5%. Hospitalizations overall have decreased each of the last 10 days.

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

The positivity rate in this region has dropped to 12.2%, while the ICU bed availability (28.7%) and hospital bed availability (21.6%) are both over the 20% threshold. The region also hit an important milestone Dec. 1, as hospitalizations have decreased for seven consecutive days.

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

The region’s positivity rate dropped back down to 12.7% as of Dec. 5. Hospital bed availability (21.6%) and ICU bed availability (17.3%) rates have both stayed relatively stagnant as well, but the region has seen 10 straight days of hospitalization decreases.

Region 11 (Chicago):

The positivity rate increased slightly on Dec. 5, rising to 12.6%. ICU bed availability (21.2%) and hospital bed availability (19.8%) are inching upward, while the region has seen decreases in hospitalizations each of the last six days.