Officials Confirm First US Detained Immigrant Death From COVID-19

County health officials confirmed on Wednesday, a detainee who was at the Otay Mesa Detention Center died from complications of COVID-19.

Eric McDonald, Medical Director with the County Epidemiology Immunization Branch, confirmed that a 57-year-old male detainee who had formerly been at the detention center and had been hospitalized since late April died from complications of COVID-19 early Wednesday.

This marked the first reported death from the virus among about 30,000 people in immigration custody.

“It is the largest outbreak in the county of San Diego,” McDonald said. “We have been working in support of that federal facility.”

McDonald said the county has been supporting the outbreak control effort at that facility by providing infection control advice, providing testing, testing equipment, and has also provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

McDonald did not provide any more details surrounding the death of the individual.

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) website, 132 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the detention facility.

ICE would neither confirm nor deny the death. CoreCivic Inc., the private company that operates the detention center, didn't respond to a request for comment.

Detainees say it's only a matter of time before the infection spreads inside the facility, reports NBC 7's Alexis Rivas.

Last month, the American Civil Liberties Union of San Diego & Imperial Counties filed a class-action lawsuit against ICE and CoreCivic Inc. demanding they dramatically reduce the number of people detained at Otay Mesa to protect their health and safety in light of this pandemic.

The first positive case at Otay Mesa was a guard, whose test result was announced on March 31. The facility is designed to hold up to 1,970 ICE detainees and U.S. Marshals Service inmates but has lowered its count in recent weeks.

As of April 26, it held 662 immigration detainees and 325 Marshals Service inmates. Dozens are being released this week under a court order.

