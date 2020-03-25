Coronavirus Updates: New Travel Restrictions, Prince Charles Tests Positive

The U.S. is now more than a week into an unprecedented effort to encourage all Americans to drastically scale back their public activities in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The orders closing schools, restaurants and businesses have largely come from a patchwork of local and state governments — with areas hit hardest imposing the most restrictions, while other communities are still weighing tighter rules.

Meanwhile, the White House and Senate leaders of both political parties reached an agreement on a $2 trillion measure to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has sickened over 55,000 people in the U.S., and killed more than 800. Worldwide, more than 425,000 people have been infected and almost 19,000 have died from the virus that first emerged in central China late last year.

Here's the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Alaska to Mandate Self-Quarantine for Anyone Flying to the State

Starting Wednesday, anyone flying to Alaska from another state or nation will have to self-quarantine for 14 days immediately after arriving.

Everyone arriving in Alaska must fill out a form saying where they will self-quarantine, which will be their next destination after the airport.

Residents will likely quarantine at their homes, but travelers or workers will quarantine in a hotel room or other rented lodging for 14 days, or their entire stay if it's shorter. Failure to follow the guidelines could result in a fine of $25,000 and a year in jail.

The move follows similar restrictions for travelers ordered by governors in Hawaii and Florida.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation requiring travelers who come to the islands to stay in quarantine for 14 days after they arrive. Officials said they expect most tourists simply won't come after hearing about the new rule, which takes effect Thursday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also issued an executive order requiring anyone flying to Florida from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. That mandate took effect Tuesday.

Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The prince's Clarence House office says the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.

It says his wife Camilla has tested negative.

The palace says Charles "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Congressional Leaders, White House Reach Deal on $2 Trillion Rescue Package

The White House and Senate leaders of both U.S. political parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight. The agreement comes after days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure and still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.