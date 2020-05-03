Coronavirus Testing Facility Opens in Suburban Waukegan

As part of the state of Illinois’ continuing efforts to increase the availability of coronavirus testing, a new drive-thru testing facility opened in suburban Waukegan on Sunday morning.

The site, one of six “Community Based Testing Sites” in the state, will be open seven days a week, and will be available to test individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as well as those who work in the healthcare field or work as first responders.

The facility is located in the 2100 block of Northwestern Avenue, officials said.

According to a press release, any Illinois resident experiencing coronavirus symptoms can visit the facility and be tested for the virus for free. Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell, according to the CDC.

Additional accommodations have been made for healthcare workers, first responders, correctional employees, employees that support “critical infrastructure” (including employees at grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, utility companies, factories, or child care facilities), and those with compromised immune systems.

The Waukegan testing facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be open daily until testing supplies last, according to the press release.

The state also provided additional information for those seeking testing:

-Anyone who wants to be tested must be seated at a functioning car window. Once in line, passengers cannot get out of the car, and walk-up testing is not allowed.

-Those seeking testing will need to show a photo ID.

-Those seeking testing are advised that long lines are possible.

For a full list of testing sites, visit the NBC Chicago app.