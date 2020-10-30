CDC

Coronavirus Spreads Quickly Among Household Members: CDC Report

The report noted that the age of the index patient didn’t matter — adults, children and teens all spread the virus to others in their households

In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Center for Disease and Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield testifies before the House Appropriations Committee on the CDC's budget request for fiscal year 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

If one person in a household has COVID-19, there’s a good chance it’ll spread to others — and quickly.

report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published Friday, took a close look at how the virus spread throughout people’s homes.

Full NBC News coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid toes 35 mins ago

COVID Toes Could Last for 150 Days, New Research Finds

coronavirus coffee break 41 mins ago

Coronavirus Coffee Break: First Snowfall in New England

The study included 101 households in Nashville, Tennessee, and Marshfield, Wisconsin. All households had one index patient — a confirmed case of COVID-19. At the time the index patient first reported symptoms, no one else in their household reported any.

The 101 index patients (each in their own household) lived with a total of 191 household contacts, 102 of whom — or 53 percent — went on to test positive for COVID-19, according to the report.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

CDCcoronavirusU.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us