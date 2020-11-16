Coronavirus Updates: Fauci Says Moderna Vaccine News ‘Impressive'; Govs Bring Back Restrictions

The United States surpassed more than 11 million COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the third wave of the virus continued its uncontrolled spread, new restrictions were introduced, and Americans weighed whether and how they can celebrate Thanksgiving, NBC News reports.

The U.S. recorded more than 1 million new cases this past week alone, including 156,416 on Saturday, which marked the eleventh day in a row that the United States recorded more than 100,000 daily cases. More than a dozen states, including New Hampshire, Maryland, Colorado, and Montana, all broke daily records of cases on Saturday as well. Georgia was the only state in the country to see a decrease in cases over the past 14 days.

In Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday a new round of restrictions, including the closure of indoor dining and indoor fitness facilities and gyms and 25 percent occupancy limits on in-store retail. The orders will take effect at the end of Monday and last through Dec. 14. The decision comes shortly after Illinois announced similar measures. In Chicago, a stay-at-home order that will last 30 days begins Monday, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot warning that a huge increase in death could result without one.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Pandemic Worries Hang Over Holiday Travel

With the majority of 2020 spent holed up at home, 30 to 50 percent of Americans are expected to travel for this holiday season, according to travel data.

NJ Gov. Murphy Tightens Indoor, Outdoor Gathering Limits Amid Spike

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said he will be reducing indoor and outdoor gathering limits because of the COVID-19 resurgence.

The Democrat said on MSNBC that he will order indoor gatherings to fall from 25 to 10 and outdoor get-togethers from 500 to 150 people. The new indoor limit goes into effect Tuesday, while the outdoor level kicks in Nov. 23.

The lower levels come just before Thanksgiving and ahead of the winter holidays. Murphy's announcement follows recent moves by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to curb outbreaks in their states, NBC New York reports.

New Jersey's coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a “second wave.”

The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.

Fauci Calls Moderna Vaccine News 'Impressive'

The United States' top infectious disease expert says news from Moderna that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective “is really quite impressive.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC’s “Today” on Monday that Moderna’s finding, along with similar results from Pfizer last week for its vaccine, “is something that foretells an impact on this outbreak.”

“So now we have two vaccines that are really quite effective, so I think this is a really strong step forward to where we want to be about getting control with this outbreak,” Fauci said.

Asked about the timeline for vaccinating people, Fauci projected that by the end of December, there will be doses available for people at high risk from the coronavirus.

Fauci said the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have different platforms than other vaccines now in the pipeline. But he said the other vaccine platforms are using the “spike protein" of the coronavirus which has been researched very intensively, giving him hope that more than two of these vaccines will also be effective.

Virginia Hospital Has Treated 7 Kids With Rare COVID-19 Condition

A rare, potentially deadly syndrome tied to COVID-19 is forcing the medical community to rethink how the novel coronavirus may affect children, as cases of the new mysterious condition continue to mount.

A hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, says it has treated seven children with a serious health condition linked to the coronavirus

The condition they have is known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C. It affects various parts of the body and may cause problems with a young patient’s heart and other vital organs.

Most children with the condition have a fever lasting several days and symptoms such as irritability, abdominal pain and swollen hands and feet. The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters is helping others learn how to treat the condition based on its experiences.

Worldwide, the condition has been fatal for a small number of children and adolescents. Federal officials say that there have been more than 1,100 cases across the country and 20 deaths.

When the pandemic began, children appeared to be less vulnerable to the virus. But more children have gotten sick as the pandemic has grown.

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Overwhelming Success in U.S. Tests

Moderna said preliminary phase three trial data shows its coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing COVID-19.

A second COVID-19 candidate vaccine is offering more good news about prospects to beat back the spread of the virus. Amid a coronavirus surge in the U.S. and around the world, Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection against the disease.

Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, welcomed the “really important milestone” but said having similar results from two different companies is what’s most reassuring.

If the Food and Drug Administration allows emergency use of Moderna’s or Pfizer’s candidates, there will be limited, rationed supplies before the end of the year. Both require people to get two shots, several weeks apart.

Moderna expects to have about 20 million doses, earmarked for the U.S., by the end of 2020. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech expect to have about 50 million doses globally by year’s end.

Read more the full story here.