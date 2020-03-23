Coronavirus Crisis Latest: Surgeon General Warns ‘It’s Going to Get Bad’

Governments around the world are grappling with how to keep essential supplies flowing as their economies slow to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Meanwhile, U.S. infections continued to rise, hitting 33,000 cases and more than 400 deaths. Worldwide, nearly 350,000 people have been infected and 15,000 have died from the virus that first emerged in central China late last year. As cases in China ebbed, the dangers to Europe and the U.S. have grown exponentially

Here's the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

US Surgeon General on Outbreak: 'It's Going to Get Bad'

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams warned Monday that the coronavirus outbreak will continue to worsen because too many people are not abiding by guidance to stay at home and practice social distancing.

“I want America to understand this week, it's going to get bad,” Adams said in an interview on the “TODAY” show.

Adams told "TODAY" co-host Savannah Gutherie that “we need to come together as a nation” to fight the coronavirus outbreak but “a lot of people think this can’t happen to them.”

Asked about growing pressure for President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act to force companies to ramp up production of critical supplies, Adams said it wasn't necessary at this time because many have stepped up on their own and are producing at full capacity.

"You you don't need to compel people to do what they are already doing," he said.

World Health Organization Warns of Scammers

The World Health Organization reported over the weekend that there has been an increase in criminals disguising themselves as WHO workers in order to steal money or personal identity information from people.

The WHO said it’s only fundraising for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. "Any other appeal for funding or donations that appears to be from WHO is a scam," the organization said. For more information on the scams, click here.

Rescue Package Negotiations Continue on Capitol Hill

The latest economic rescue package being negotiated in Washington is now nearly $2 trillion. But the Senate has yet to agree on the parameters of the package, voting against advancing the measure to a full vote. Talks wrapped up late at night on Capitol Hill with the goal a new vote on Monday.

Democrats say the draft package is insufficient in the face of economic havoc from the coronavirus, arguing that it is tilted toward corporations and does too little to help workers and health care providers. President Donald Trump weighed in earlier in the day, saying “it's not very complicated” and that workers must be helped and companies saved.