U.S. governors have told the president that their states are in dire need of federal help as they expand measures to contain the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army prepared mobile military hospitals for deployment in major cities, and motorists waited in long lines for nurses to swab their nostrils at new U.S. drive-thru testing sites. The Trump administration warned Americans abroad to return home or risk spending an “indefinite” period away as the death toll from the global pandemic surpassed 10,000 people worldwide. In the U.S., the death toll rose to 205.

Here's the latest development in the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.:

Tax Day Moved to July 15

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has announced that the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15. Mnuchin tweeted Thursday morning that at President Donald Trump' direction, “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.” The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

U.S. Embassies, Consulates Suspending Routine Visa Services

The U.S. State Department announced Friday it is suspending routine visa services at all U.S. embassies and consulates around the world. Citing the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said embassies and consulates will cancel all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments as of March 20. The embassies will continue to provide urgent and emergency visa services and services to U.S. citizens abroad. The State Department said it did not know when embassies and consulates would resume routine visa services.

Governors Expand Measures to Contain Outbreak

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home indefinitely and venture out only for essential jobs, groceries and some exercise. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a sweeping shutdown order to tens of thousands of “non-life-sustaining” businesses or face enforcement by state police and other government agencies. The governor of Texas closed schools for more than 5 million students, banned dining at restaurants, shut down gyms and prohibited public gatherings of more than 10 people.