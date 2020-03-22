Coronavirus Outbreak Latest: Global Cases Surpass 307,000 as People Flout Lockdowns

The coronavirus pandemic is taking an increasingly bleak toll in the U.S. and Europe, with New York and Italy becoming the new epicenters of the virus.

Global cases of the virus have now surpassed 307,000 with more than 13,000 reported deaths.

More than 53,500 of those cases have been reported in Italy. The country also has seen more than 4,500 deaths from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

There are more than 26,700 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States and at least 340 deaths.

As of early Saturday morning, New York had the most U.S. cases with just over 12,300 and 76 deaths.

Here's the latest development in the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.:

Talks Resume on $1 Trillion Rescue Package

The top four congressional leaders of both parties, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will meet privately early Sunday morning to discuss a nearly $1.4 trillion deal that will help support the economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter businesses around the country.

The leaders are set to confer privately at the Capitol with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in hopes of striking a final accord.

Top-level talks between Congress and the White House are pushing toward agreement on a ballooning $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package to beat back the impact of the coronavirus.

At issue is how best to keep paychecks flowing for millions of workers abruptly sidelined by the crisis.

Talks also narrowed on a so-called Marshall Plan for hospitals as well as industry loans to airlines and others all but grounded by the virus outbreak and national shutdown. The post-World War II Marshall Plan helped to rebuild Western Europe.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Saturday all sides were “very close” to a bipartisan resolution.

A spokesman for Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said there is “not yet an agreement.” Spokesman Justin Goodman said Democrats look forward to reading the draft and further negotiations.

“Everybody's working hard and they want to get to a solution that's the right solution, I think we're very close," Trump said at Saturday's briefing, striking a confident tone about the nation's ability to defeat the pandemic soon.

Rebels Ignore Virus Lockdowns

Despite mounting concern over the spread of coronavirus, spring breakers have flocked to Florida beaches to soak up the sun. The CDC is asking that people avoid crowded areas and practice social distancing for the next 8 weeks.

After days of noncompliance by people refusing to stay home and venture out only for essential tasks, France on Friday sent security forces into train stations to prevent people from traveling to their vacation homes, potentially carrying the virus to the countryside or beaches where medical facilities are less robust. The popular Paris walkway along the Seine River was closed and a nightly curfew was imposed in the French Mediterranean city of Nice by Mayor Christian Estrosi, who is infected with the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday many people were not complying with social distancing recommendations to stay away from each other in New York City's vast city park Sprahead of a ban on congregating in groups that goes into effect Sunday night.

People from 18-to-49 account for more than half of the state's coronavirus cases, Cuomo said, warning them “you're not Superman, and you're not Superwoman.”

“You can wind up hurting someone who you love, or hurting someone wholly inadvertently. Social distancing works, and you need social distancing everywhere," Cuomo warned.

Florida's governor closed all of the state's beaches after images of rowdy spring break college crowds appeared on TV for days amid the rising global death toll, which surpassed 13,000 on Sunday. Australia closed Sydney's famous Bondi Beach after police were outraged at pictures of the crowds.

But after Florida's governor shut down the famed beaches, some businesses were still trying to draw in tourists, including Clearwater Mega Bite Shark Boat, a 40-foot (12-meter) vessel with a bow shaped like a shark’s snout that cruises the Gulf of Mexico off Florida's western coast.

The boat can carry 50 passengers but the owner was limiting trips to 10 to comply with federal advice. Only four people signed up for a Saturday trip, said an employee named Chase who answered the phone but declined to give his last name.

“Normally we'd be packed this weekend,” he said.

Tri-State Locks Down as More States Issue Stay-at-Home Orders

More states issued stay-at-home orders Saturday, as New Jersey and others joined California, New York and Illinois this weekend.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday asked "nearly all" state residents to stay at home in light of the growing novel coronavirus crisis, signing an executive order that will close all non-essential businesses and cancel all gatherings.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has also issued an executive order asking people to stay at home and "directing all non-essential businesses and not-for-profit entities in Connecticut to prohibit all in-person functions if they are able to," effective Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m.

Hawaii's governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The order applies to returning residents as well as visitors. It applies to all arrivals at Hawaii airports from the continental U.S. and international destinations and extends to other private and commercial aircraft.

The lockdowns sent stock markets tumbling again. Wall Street had its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 900 points and down 17% for the week.