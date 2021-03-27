Coronavirus in Indiana: 993 New COVID Cases, 9 Additional Deaths, 46K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 993 new cases of coronavirus and nine additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 46,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 683,076 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new death lifts the state's death toll to 12,605 fatalities. Another 406 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 85,968 tests have been administered, with 16,060 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a rolling average 3.5% positivity rate on all tests and a 9.1% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 646 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, an increase of nine from the day before. Just over 5% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.7% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

The state reported 46,596 combined first, second and single doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's number of vaccinations so far to 2,650,916, with a total of 1,065,477 people fully vaccinated.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that significant changes are coming to the state’s mitigations, including turning a mask mandate into an advisory in April.

According to Holcomb, mask wearing will no longer be required by mandate beginning on April 6, when a host of other changes are also set to go into effect.