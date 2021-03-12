Coronavirus in Indiana: 973 New COVID Cases, 28 Additional Deaths, 48K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 973 new cases of coronavirus and 28 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 48,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the 973 new cases reported Friday bring the state to 671,023 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new deaths lift the state's death toll to 12,409 fatalities. Another 415 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 37,814 tests have been administered, with 6,204 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 3.1% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.7% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 608 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, which is the lowest the state has seen since late June. About 4.8% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.6% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

Also Friday, the state reported 48,379 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's total number of vaccinations so far to 2,022,927, with a total of 792,217 people fully vaccinated.