Coronavirus in Indiana: 970 New Cases, 16 Additional Deaths, 47K Vaccinations

The state’s rolling average positivity rate rose slightly to 4.9% on all tests and 12.9% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 970 new cases of coronavirus and 16 additional deaths, along with nearly 48,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 700,775 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Tuesday lifted the death toll to 12,762, with another 405 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 22,208 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to 9,264,312 during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 881 residents currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data. Currently, 8.1% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.8% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 47,997 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said.

More than 23,400 people in Indiana became fully vaccinated in the past day, lifting the number of fully vaccinated people to 1,433,533. A total of 3,451,895 doses have been administered across the state.

