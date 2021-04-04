Coronavirus in Indiana: 952 New Cases, No Additional Deaths Reported Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported 952 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with no deaths reported due to the virus over the last 24 hours.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the 952 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours bring the state to 690,910 cases during the pandemic.

Officials say 12,667 Indiana residents have passed away after contracting the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, 21,504 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to more than 9 million during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate continued to climb on Sunday, rising to 4.1% on all tests and 10.8% on individuals tested over the last seven days. Those numbers mark a continued increase from the lowest marks of the pandemic, which were achieved in early March.

Hospitalizations also continued to inch upward, with 693 Indiana residents currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is also the highest it has been since early March, according to ISDH data.

Currently, 5.7% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients, while more than 57% of beds remain occupied by non-COVID patients. Approximately 1.5% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

All five counties in the NBC 5 viewing area are seeing increases in positivity rates in recent days, according to ISDH data. In LaPorte County, the positivity rate on all tests has risen to 6.49%, with 188 new cases reported per every 100,000 residents over the last week.

It’s a similar story in Jasper County, with a 6.24% positivity rate and 122 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last week.

These numbers come as Indiana prepares to move forward with a dramatic loosening of COVID-era restrictions. The state’s mask mandate will no longer be in force beginning Tuesday, and local health departments will take over several key elements of COVID response, including formulating occupancy limits for businesses during the pandemic.