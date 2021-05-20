Coronavirus in Indiana: 929 New COVID Cases, 8 Additional Deaths, 42K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 929 new cases of coronavirus and eight additional deaths, along with nearly 42,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 738,173 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,108 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 29,273 new tests have been administered, 5,281 of those on new individuals, with the statewide total sitting at over 10.2 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate dropped to 4.7% of all tests conducted and went down to 10.2% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 841 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to ISDH data, an slight decrease from the day before.

Currently, 8.3% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.8% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 42,621 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 25,242 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,928,911 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,371,900 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.