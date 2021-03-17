Coronavirus in Indiana: 919 New COVID Cases, 16 Additional Deaths, 46K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 919 new cases of coronavirus and 16 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 46,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 674,430 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new deaths lift the state's death toll to 12,482 fatalities. Another 411 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 31,639 tests have been administered, with 5,299 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 3.1% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.5% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Currently there are 609 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus. About 3.9% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.3% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

Also Wednesday, the state reported 46,063 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's total number of vaccinations so far to 2,195,337, with a total of 870,136 people fully vaccinated.