Coronavirus in Indiana: 913 New Cases, 12 Additional Deaths, 33K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana reported just over 900 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 12 additional deaths and nearly 33,000 new COVID vaccine doses administered statewide.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 913 new positive cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the state to 729,716 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Sunday’s 12 additional deaths bring the state to 13,003 fatalities during the pandemic, with another 415 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities, according to ISDH data.

Over the last 24 hours, 24,915 tests were administered to 5,452 Indiana residents. Over the last seven days, the state’s positivity rate on all tests has been 5.2%, with the positivity rate on individuals tested now sitting at 13.8%, a slight increase from the day prior.

In the last 24 hours, officials say a total of 32,964 vaccine doses were administered in the state, including 20,281 new second doses and 4,702 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In all, 2,135,682 Indiana residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus, with nearly 4.6 million doses of the vaccine administered. The state has averaged 34,820 doses of the vaccine administered per day over the last week.

A pair of counties in northwest Indiana are seeing increases in their positivity rates, with Lake County reporting a seven-day positivity rate of 6.73%. Nearby Porter County is seeing even higher numbers, with a 7.83% positivity rate on all tests, according to ISDH.

LaPorte County, which recently saw an uptick in COVID cases, is seeing its positivity rate drop, but it still remains at 8.89%, with 262 new cases of the virus reported per every 100,000 residents.

Positivity rates continue their ascent in two counties in northeast Indiana, as LaGrange County’s rate is now at 15.13%. Nearby Steuben County is seeing a positivity rate of nearly 12%, according to officials.

Hospitalizations ticked slightly upward on Sunday, rising to 924, according to the ISDH. Approximately 8.2% of the state’s ICU beds are in use by COVID patients, while 2.8% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients, according to officials.