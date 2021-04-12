Coronavirus in Indiana: 908 New Cases, 3 Additional Deaths, 21K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 908 new cases of coronavirus and three additional deaths, along with more than 21,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 699,823 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Monday lifted the death toll to 12,746, with another 405 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 12,906 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to 9,242,439 during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate stayed at 4.8% on all tests and rose slightly to 12.7% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations continue to rise after hitting a low point in late March, with 909 residents currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data. Those numbers are the highest reported in the state since late February.

Currently, 7.8% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.7% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 21,630 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said.

More than 7,500 people in Indiana became fully vaccinated in the past day, lifting the number of fully vaccinated people to 1,410,070. A total of 3,403,950 doses have been administered across the state.