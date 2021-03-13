Coronavirus in Indiana: 878 New COVID Cases, 27 Additional Deaths, 49K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 878 new cases of coronavirus and 27 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 49,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the 878 new cases reported Saturday bring the state to 671,859 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new deaths lift the state's death toll to 12,436 fatalities. Another 410 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 34,451 tests have been administered, with 5,697 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 3% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.6% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 583 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, which is the lower than the state's drop in late June. About 4.5% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.4% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

Also Saturday, the state reported 49,651 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's total number of vaccinations so far to 2,072,461, with a total of 816,080 people fully vaccinated.