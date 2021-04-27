Coronavirus Indiana

Coronavirus in Indiana: 867 New Cases, 13 Additional Deaths, 38K Vaccinations

The state’s rolling average positivity rate dipped to 4.6% on all tests and 12.4% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 867 new cases of coronavirus and 13 additional deaths, along with nearly 39,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 716,306 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 12,883, with another 410 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 19,278 new tests have been administered to 3,432 individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.6 million tests during the pandemic.

A total of 955 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, slightly more than the day before, and higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 8.9% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.9% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 38,974 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, and 25,276 new individuals were fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,068,119 doses of the vaccines have been administered, with 1,765,242 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.

