Coronavirus in Indiana: 863 New COVID Cases, 16 Additional Deaths, 44K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 863 new cases of coronavirus and 16 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 44,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the 863 new cases reported Wednesday bring the state to 669,164 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new deaths lift the state's death toll to 12,350 fatalities. Another 425 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 33,408 tests have been administered, with 5,085 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 3.1% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.6% positivity rate on individuals tested, both the same as the day before as the state sees downward trends in that metric.

Currently there are 657 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, a slight uptick from the day before but in a range that's the lowest since June. About 4.6% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.6% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

Also Wednesday, the state reported 24,232 people received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the last day. Another 20,145 received their second shots to become fully vaccinated, state data showed, for a one-day total of 44,377 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

In total, 1,178,265 people have received their first doses in the state and 744,712 people are fully vaccinated, state officials say. All Indiana residents age 50 and above are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time.