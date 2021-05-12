Coronavirus in Indiana: 852 New Cases, 10 Additional Deaths, 38K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 852 new cases of coronavirus and 10 additional deaths, along with more than 38,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 731,810 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,028 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 26,740 new tests have been administered, 5,019 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 10 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate remained over the past day at 5.3% on all tests and dipped slightly to 13.2% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 851 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a dip from the day before.

Currently, 9% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.7% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 38,524 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 28,977 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,657,343 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,196,206 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.