Coronavirus in Indiana: 824 New Cases, 12 Additional Deaths, 38K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 824 new cases of coronavirus and 12 additional deaths, along with more than 38,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 724,214 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 12,950 with another 413 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 17,527 new tests have been administered, 3,188 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.8 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate rose slightly to 4.7% on all tests from the day before and to 13% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 967 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, an increase from the day before and the state's highest level of hospitalizations since mid-February.

Currently, 8.4% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 3.2% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 38,150 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 26,991 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,345,484 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 1,969,344 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.