Coronavirus in Indiana: 819 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional Deaths, 32K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 819 new cases of coronavirus and 12 additional deaths, along with nearly 32,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 737,282 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,101 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 22,013 new tests have been administered, 4,235 of those on new individuals, with the statewide total sitting at over 10.2 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate stayed at 4.8% of all tests conducted and dropped to 10.4% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 850 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to ISDH data, an increase from the day before.

Currently, 8.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.8% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 31,928 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 19,832 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,886,437 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,346,698 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.