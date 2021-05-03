Coronavirus in Indiana: 812 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 812 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death, along with more than 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 723,443 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 12,938 with another 412 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 12,046 new tests have been administered, 3,730 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.8 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate rose slightly to 4.6% on all tests from the day before and to 12.8% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 931 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, an increase from the day before. Last week, the state reached its highest level of hospitalizations since mid-February, with 955 patients in hospitals after a weekslong upward trend since late March.

Currently, 8.3% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.8% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 10,084 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 9,015 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,307,433 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 1,942,376 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.