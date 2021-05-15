Coronavirus in Indiana: 798 New Cases, 5 Additional Deaths, 43K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 798 new cases of coronavirus and five additional deaths, along with more than 43,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 734,736 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,054 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Over the last 24 hours, 33,480 new tests have been administered, 7,430 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 10.1 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate dropped over the past day to 5.1% on all tests and remained at 12.2% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 832 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a dip from the day before.

Currently, 8.5% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.7% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 37,828 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 25,459 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,777,794 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,282,103 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.