Coronavirus in Indiana: 770 New Cases, 3 Additional Deaths, 19K Vaccinations

The state’s rolling average positivity rate stayed at 5.2% on all tests and rose to 14% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 770 new cases of coronavirus and three additional deaths, along with nearly 20,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 708,779 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Monday lifted the death toll to 12,818, with another 408 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 12,963 new tests have been administered to 3,800 individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.4 million tests during the pandemic.

A total of 875 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, slightly more than the day before, still higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 9.2% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.7% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 19,893 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, and 5,915 new individuals were fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,747,830 doses of the vaccines have been administered, with 1,573,036 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.

