Coronavirus in Indiana: 733 New Cases, 8 Additional Deaths, 37K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 733 new cases of coronavirus and eight additional deaths, along with more than 37,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 709,455 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Tuesday lifted the death toll to 12,826, with another 408 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 20,015 new tests have been administered to 3,240 individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.4 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate stayed at 5.2% on all tests and dipped to 13.8% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 891 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, slightly more than the day before, still higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 8.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.8% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 37,451 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, and 20,768 new individuals were fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,785,172 doses of the vaccines have been administered, with 1,593,765 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.