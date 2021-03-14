Coronavirus in Indiana: 701 New COVID Cases, 10 Additional Deaths, 29K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Sunday reported 701 new cases of coronavirus and 10 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 29,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the 701 new cases reported Sunday bring the state to 672,554 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new deaths lift the state's death toll to 12,446 fatalities. Another 410 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 26,809 tests have been administered, with 4,829 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 3% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.7% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Currently there are 604 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, which is the lowest the state has seen since late June. About 4.6% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.6% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

Also Sunday, the state reported 29,439 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's total number of vaccinations so far to 2,101,828, with a total of 830,862 people fully vaccinated.