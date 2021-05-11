Coronavirus in Indiana: 687 New Cases, 15 Additional Deaths, 32K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 687 new cases of coronavirus and 15 additional deaths, along with more than 32,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 730,969 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,018 with another 416 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 14,934 new tests have been administered, 3,029 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 10 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate increased slightly over the past day to 5.3% on all tests and dipped slightly to 13.4% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 880 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a dip from the day before.

Currently, 8.9% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.8% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 32,085 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 22,853 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,618,946 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,167,259 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.