Coronavirus in Indiana: 593 New COVID Cases, 22 Additional Deaths, 40K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana reported 593 new cases of coronavirus and 22 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 40,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the 593 new cases reported Tuesday bring the state to 668,308 total cases during the pandemic.

The new deaths reported Tuesday bring the state to 12,335 fatalities since the pandemic began. Another 427 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 19,870 tests have been administered to 3,303 unique individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 3.1% positivity rate on all tests, and an 8.6% positivity rate on individuals tested, both of which show continued downward trends in that category.

Currently there are 628 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, the lowest number of hospitalizations reported since late June. Just 4.6% of the state’s ICU beds are in use by COVID patients, and 1.7% of the state’s ventilators are currently in use by coronavirus patients.

At the same time, the state reported 20,328 people received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the last day. Another 20,820 received their second shots to become fully vaccinated, state data showed.

In total, 1,154,141 people have received their first doses in the state and 724,587 people are fully vaccinated.