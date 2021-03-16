Coronavirus in Indiana: 568 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional Deaths, 35K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 568 new cases of coronavirus and 12 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 35,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 673,528 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new deaths lift the state's death toll to 12,466 fatalities. Another 410 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 17,647 tests have been administered, with 3,125 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 3.1% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.5% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 619 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus. About 4.5% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.5% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

Also Tuesday, the state reported 35,386 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's total number of vaccinations so far to 2,149,396, with a total of 852,183 people fully vaccinated.