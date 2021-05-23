Coronavirus in Indiana: 565 New COVID Cases, 0 Additional Deaths, 16K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana reported 565 new cases of coronavirus and just over 16,000 new vaccine doses administered, but zero additional deaths have been reported in the state over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 740,189 since the pandemic, with 13,136 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 417 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

Over the last 24 hours, 15,397 tests have been conducted on 3,661 state residents, bringing the total number of tests to just over 10.3 million. The seven-day positivity rate on all tests continued at a steady pace, currently sitting at 4.7%. Among unique individuals tested, the positivity rate currently stands at 10.2%, according to officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 16,101 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, with 10,324 individuals now fully vaccinated against the virus. In all, more than five million doses of COVID vaccine have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.4 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Hospitalizations in the state have continued a slow decline, with 770 individuals currently hospitalized due to the virus. Approximately 7.9% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients, while 3.1% of the state’s ventilators are being used by those patients.

Jasper County, located in northwest Indiana, is one of the few areas of the state where officials have flagged concerns about increasing positivity rates. According to the latest data, the county’s positivity rate on all tests has risen to 9.14% in recent days, with 217 new cases reported per 100,000 residents.

In LaPorte County, the positivity rate is at 9.08%, but has begun to decline, according to officials. The county has reported 170 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last week.