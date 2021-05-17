Coronavirus Indiana

Coronavirus in Indiana: 559 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 559 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with nearly 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,999 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,069 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 10,556 new tests have been administered, 3,125 of those on new individuals, with the statewide total sitting at over 10.1 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate dropped over the past day to 4.9% on all tests and 11.3% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 817 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to ISDH data, a slight increase from the day before.

Currently, 8.1% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.6% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 9,866 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 6,704 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,817,825 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,305,943 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.

