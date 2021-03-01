Coronavirus in Indiana: 555 New Cases, 20 Deaths, 11K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported more than 500 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, as well as more than 11,000 vaccinations as the state surpassed the milestone of more than 1 million residents who've gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 555 new cases were reported in the state over the last 24 hours. Those new numbers bring the state to 662,213 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Monday's new deaths bring the state to 12,162 as a result of the virus, with 433 more deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

Data shows that 14,474 new test results were returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, with 3,445 new individuals receiving COVID tests. That brings the state to more than 8 million tests performed during the pandemic on 3,120,195 individuals.

The state’s rolling 7-day average positivity rate on those tests remained at 3.8%, the same as the day before following days of declines. In that time, an average of 10.6% of individuals tested for the virus have returned positive results.

Currently, 763 Indiana residents are hospitalized due to the virus, the lowest number in that category since late September when hospitalizations were at their previous low of the pandemic.

Approximately 5.7% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by COVID patients, while 2.4% of the state’s ventilators are being used by coronavirus patients.

Indiana report 7,639 first doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, as well as 3,746 residents who got their second dose to be fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,385 vaccinations in the past day.

Those figures brought the total number of people who received their first dose over the 1 million mark, with 1,000,321 first doses administered. That includes 569,465 people who have gotten both doses and are now fully vaccinated, health officials said.