Coronavirus in Indiana: 516 New COVID Cases, 1 Additional Death, 14K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 516 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death in the last 24 hours, along with more than 14,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 678,416 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new death lifts the state's death toll to 12,537 fatalities. Another 410 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 13,058 tests have been administered, with 3,225 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a rolling average 3.3% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.6% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 548 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus. About 4.4% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.4% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

The state reported 14,320 combined first and second doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's number of vaccinations so far to 2,396,832, with a total of 954,578 people fully vaccinated.

Indiana increased coronavirus vaccine eligibility Saturday to residents age 40 and older starting Monday, health officials announced. For more information on booking the vaccine, click here or call 211.