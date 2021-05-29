indiana coronavirus

Coronavirus in Indiana: 448 New COVID Cases, 19 Additional Deaths, 24K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 448 new cases of coronavirus and 19 additional deaths, as well as more than 24,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the state to 743,338 since the pandemic began, with 13,198 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 417 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

Over the last 24 hours, 15,046 tests have been conducted, 3,081 of those on new residents, with the total number of tests conducted at more than 10.4 million.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate on all tests remained at 4.8%. Among unique individuals tested, the positivity rate dropped to 10%, according to officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 24,677 new vaccine doses were administered in the state, with 14,889 of those individuals now fully vaccinated against the virus, officials said. In all, more than 5.1 million doses of the COVID vaccines have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.5 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 746 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday night, officials said. Approximately 7.7% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients, while 2.9% of the state’s ventilators are being used by those patients.

