Coronavirus in Indiana: 421 New COVID Cases, 8 Additional Deaths, 12K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 421 new cases of coronavirus and eight additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 12,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 672,967 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new deaths lift the state's death toll to 12,454 fatalities. Another 410 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 14,206 tests have been administered, with 2,961 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 3.1% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.7% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 610 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, which is the lowest the state has seen since late June. About 4.7% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.7% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

Also Monday, the state reported 12,119 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's total number of vaccinations so far to 2,114,010, with a total of 837,233 people fully vaccinated.