Coronavirus in Indiana: 374 New COVID Cases, 2 Additional Deaths, 21K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 374 new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths, as well as more than 21,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 748,259 since the pandemic began, with 13,291 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 419 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

Over the last 24 hours, 17,930 tests have been conducted, 3,794 of those on new residents, with the total number of tests conducted at more than 10.5 million.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate on all tests dropped to 3.2%. Among unique individuals tested, the positivity rate also dropped to 7%, according to officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 21,698 new vaccine doses were administered in the state, with 14,628 of those individuals now fully vaccinated against the virus, officials said. In all, more than 5.3 million doses of the COVID vaccines have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.6 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 584 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, officials said. Approximately 5.4% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients, while 1.9% of the state’s ventilators are being used by those patients.